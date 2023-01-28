DANVILLE — Population-based genomic screening can facilitate early detection of medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) in patients with variants in the RET gene, a new Geisinger study found.

MTC accounts for 2% to 5% of all thyroid cancers and is responsible for 13% of all deaths related to thyroid cancer. About one-quarter of MTC cases are hereditary and can be attributed to variants in the RET gene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.