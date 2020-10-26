HARRISBURG — State data released Monday, which reflects the last two days, showed an increase in confirmed new cases of COVID-19 of 69 locally. Two new deaths were reported, one each in Montour and Northumberland counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 22 in Union County, 17 in Lycoming and Northumberland counties, six in Columbia County, four in Snyder County and three in Montour County.
Statewide, cases rose by 3,073 and now number 195,695 since March. Deaths are up to 8,673 since March. State data showed that 1,138 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 108 of those on ventilators.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,410 cases (111 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,009 cases (41 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 889 cases (31 deaths)
• Union County, 655 cases (11 deaths)
• Snyder County, 407 cases (17 deaths)
• Montour County, 271 cases (10 deaths)
