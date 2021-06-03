LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital received an award Wednesday for providing employee child care and other resources during the early and uncertain days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Response in Caring” award from the Pennsylvania Learning Investment Commission was presented by Mark Schwieker, commission member and former governor, at an online meeting. He acknowledged the strain created as childcare options and at-home learning support added burdens for employees in 2020.
But Schweiker credited Evangelical for its partnership with the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness for reassuring parents that their children were being cared for as they reported for essential work shifts.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, accepted the award along with Rachel Smith, Evangelical vice president of people and culture.
Aucker credited the hospital’s people and culture team and leadership of the Miller Center for their action at a time when fitness centers were shut down.
“They kept an operation open just so we could take care of the children of our workforce,” Aucker said.
The crisis forced Evangelical to look at how to help families with school-age children, rather than just accommodations for families with newborns and toddlers.
“As a workforce, we were seeing people impacted dramatically by this,” Aucker recalled. “When you work in a hospital it is basically shift work for a lot of people at certain times of the day. Schools weren’t making decisions about whether children were remote or not until quarter-of-eight in the morning.
“That’s insane for anybody who has tried to manage work and balance the activities of their children,” Aucker added. “We had to be very responsive to what was happening in the workforce.”
Aucker said the employer of the future may struggle with having an adequate labor force. Investments in preschool and day care will make employers more attractive to potential employees.
Smith said employees not only found ways to prioritize the care of their families but also needs of the community as they reported for shift after shift.
“We were thinking way outside the box,” Smith added. “Everything from virtual support to referrals for people who may be able to come into their home to provide childcare.”
Smith noted employees and the hospital had to consider what they would do if an employee’s child was sick or couldn’t go to school.
The “Response in Caring” award, along with others, was announced at a virtual Early Learning Economic Summit meeting of the Pa. Learning Investment Commission. Scheduled speakers and presenters also included Gov. Tom Wolf, honorary co-chair, Thomas Foley, co-chair and president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania and Kathleen Pavelko, CEO emerita and senior advisor for WITF Public Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.