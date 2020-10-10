MUNCY — Several years ago, as Aly Creasy was being treated in a local hospital emergency room due to stomach pain, her grandmother gave her a stuffed monkey to help provide comfort.
"I named him Jack," said Creasy, an 11-year-old from Muncy. "He made me feel better."
As Creasy was approaching her 10th birthday, she and her mother Kristy Creasy spoke about what a big deal it was to reach "double digits."
"I said 'how do you want to celebrate?'" Kristy recalled.
Aly expressed an interest in doing something to benefit a charity.
"We went through a couple of ideas," Kristy recounted. "One evening, on the way to basketball (practice), she said 'what about monkeys?'"
Knowing how Jack made her feel while hospitalized, Aly proposed to buy stuffed monkeys to be given to other children hospitalized or going through a difficult time.
Aly set a goal of purchasing 30 monkeys to be given away in honor of her birthday.
"Everybody donated to her cause, and it quickly escalated," Kristy said.
The family received enough money to purchase 154 stuffed monkeys, which were donated to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital.
While in Philadelphia for a family member's medical appointment shortly thereafter, the Creasys visited additional hospitals, dropping off even more stuffed monkeys.
"That made me feel very happy," Aly said. "It was my first monkey drop. I knew that someone was going to get a monkey."
Over the past two years, the project which is now known as Aly's Monkey Movement has distributed 2,400 monkeys to children.
"They will go to various places, emergency rooms," Kristy said. "These monkeys have been sent all across the U.S... to hospitals, we have personal referrals. Maybe a child has lost a parent, we will ship (a monkey) to their home."
The monkeys have also been donated to local veterinary hospitals, in order for the toys to be given to children who have experienced the death of a pet.
According to Kristy, thus far the monkeys have been purchased from a company called Mary and Martha.
"We call it the original monkey," she said. "It will be a part of this ministry for as long as we can have it."
However, Aly recently secured the funding necessary to purchase 1,500 monkeys which will carry a special name in memory of a special little girl.
"Recently, Aly created her very own monkey," Kristy said. "We worked with Teamwork Graphics of Montoursville, amazing people. They have taken us under their wing and helped us bring this dream to a reality."
Aly worked with the company to design the monkey, which will be called The Olivia Monkey.
"(Olivia) was a beautiful little girl who had a heart for Jesus," Kristy said. "Her parents are two of the strongest people I met. Their daughter, Olivia, passed away four years ago."
Leann Gordon said she, her husband Andy and 4-year-old daughter Olivia were on vacation when they were involved in car crash in Virginia. Olivia passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
"She loved Jeeps, Jeep Wranglers," Leann said, of her daughter. "We decided to build a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and beefed it all up how we thought would best represent her."
The Gordon's decided to use their Jeep to hold a charity run to raise funds for a nonprofit organization.
After the charity the Gordons had hope to work with never responded to their inquiries, they learned of Aly's Monkey Movement.
"It was a God thing that the charity I was going to represent never called back," Leann said. "Aly's (charity) means so much more to us."
An ice cream charity run, featuring the Gordon's Jeep, raised enough funds to for the Creasy's to put a downpayment on having The Olivia Monkey crafted.
The Creasys asked the Gordons face-to-face if it would be OK to name the monkey in memory of Olivia.
"I cried, happy tears, but I cried," Leann said. "Honestly, when you lose a child you don't think you'll ever get any pieces of you back. The fact that she'll be a monkey to help little kids is an awesome feeling."
In addition to Jeeps, Olivia also had an affection for monkeys.
"I have the cutest little picture of (Olivia) when she was little, with a monkey hat on," Leann said.
Olivia also had a large stuffed monkey.
"My husband, four years later, has it in his truck," Leann said. "That was her monkey."
She said Olivia would be "ecstatic" to know a monkey was being crafted in her memory.
"She was all about helping kids," Leann said. "We would always go through her toys and say 'do you want to keep this or give to the poor kids?'"
Leann said it's been good for she and Andy to be involved with Aly's Monkey Movement.
"It gives us a purpose," she said. "When you lose your only child... you lose such a huge piece of yourself."
She praised Aly for her efforts to help others.
"Aly is such an amazing little girl," Leann said. "She's got this huge smile that you can't help but smile when you see her. It's an amazing family."
Kristy said that in addition to she and Aly, her husband Adam, and children Tyler, 12, and Tenley, 8, all help with Aly's Monkey Movement.
Aly is a home-schooled sixth-grade student.
"The community, their support has been donating online, at various events we have," Kristy said. "We've had businesses sponsor monkeys by committing to purchase a certain amount of monkeys per month, to help us have a continuous flow of them."
Aly is appreciative of the community support.
"I am really thankful," she said. "If there was no community, I don't know what we'd do."
For more information on Aly's Monkey Movement, visit alysmonkeys.org.
