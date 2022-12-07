BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children's Museum has been awarded $250,000 in designated state funding. The grant funding will expand the museum's physical space and is designated for tourism and cultural development.
Over the past four years the museum has seen an 18% increase in tourists and has expanded the services that they offer to the immediate community by 20%.
Additional space will allow the Museum to expand the number of exhibits it houses, as well as add additional space for programming.
"We are so grateful to Rep. (David) Millard (R-109) for working with us to obtain these funds," said museum Director Dr. Ginny Weibel. "We look forward to increasing our capacity to attract tourists as well as serving those in our community. The children's museum is a huge enrichment opportunity for students. It broadens their horizons, teaches them new skills, and gives them the opportunity to experience things from cultures far away in both place and time. A physical expansion will allow us to increase this capacity."
