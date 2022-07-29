LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) ice rink doubled Thursday morning as a launching pad.
Two groups of BVRA Summer Adventure Camp participants launched rockets they’d designed and built themselves. The water and air-powered rockets were made from recycled 2-liter soft drink bottles they’d collected and poster board.
Hot glue served to fix the poster board fins to the bottles. Dollar store toy footballs were cut in half and repurposed as nose cones. Campers decorated their rockets creatively colorfully.
Becky Cunfer, BVRA nature program director, said Ready, Set, Go Week at camp was educational on many levels.
“In the lesson about doing the fins, we talked about geometry,” Cunfer said. “We learned about all kinds of shapes. We learned about one-sided shapes and two sided shaped.”
Cunfer said counselors pumped up the kids’ water-filled rockets with air from bicycle pumps. The campers then pulled a string to set off their creations.
The rockets flew to altitudes of more than 50 feet, in some cases. How close the little rockets got to orbit was measured by a small battery-powered altimeter.
Campers included Gabe Henderson, of Milton, whose rocket hit an altitude of 52 feet over the ice rink surface.
“I learned a lot about height dynamics,” he said. “Friction, gravity and inertia were words I learned.”
Henderson noted that he painted the fins and the nose cone to look like his favorite sea-going animal.
Campers also included Dora Gazes, who said she loved rainbows. The fins of her rocket were painted accordingly.
Grace Reimer, BVRA assistant camp director, and John Zangari-Ryan, of Customized Tutoring, Services pumped up the rockets with air before the campers set them off.
Cunfer said Summer Adventure Camp also included a trip to the nearby skate park, where the youngsters used the ramps to test out gravity-powered model cars.
Camps for two age groups, preschool and kindergarten to age 13, were offered this summer.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.