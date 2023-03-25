MILTON — The Patton Logistics Group recently announced that its subsidiary, Watsontown Trucking Company, is expanding its operations into the Hagerstown, Md., market. With the opening of a new Trucking Operations Center on a 16.055-acre property located at 14375 Breeze Hill Drive, the company is positioned to better serve its customers in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
This new location offers Watsontown Trucking direct access to I-81, I-70 and US-11, expanding its service area and creating 50 to 75 truck driver and operations support staff positions, with the potential for continued growth.
