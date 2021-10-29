LEWISBURG — Who could be better at giving a talk about of one of the world’s most widely-used financial tools than a man whose business is an integral part of it?
A credit card history talk by Art Lieberman, Merchants’ Credit Processing Service (MCPS) of Central Pa. president and owner, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. A full buffet arranged by Chef Vito Mazzamuto will be available for people attending.
Business owners and associates are invited, but registration is required by calling 570-966-5700 between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Registration can also be completed by contacting the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce or the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
Lieberman said the idea behind an early card began one year after World War II in Brooklyn, NY. Industry lore has it that a woman went to a business and asked if she could buy on credit. Lieberman said both the business owner and the woman had accounts at the Flatbush National Bank.
John C. Biggins, a banker, worked for the Flatbush National Bank of Brooklyn and was instrumental in setting up a system to meet a need. Biggins and the business owner worked it out that they could transfer money from a customer’s bank account to a business as needed.
Lieberman said the cards were more like debit cars at first and each transaction required a phone call to the bank to verify that the customer actually had the money to cover the charge.
All the same, paying for products or services that way proved to be popular.
“It caught on,” Lieberman said. “Pretty soon all the merchants who were banking with Flatbush National Bank and people who had money there were receiving a card with a number on it. All they had to do is say, Here’s my card number.”
Travel cards were soon introduced including Carte Blanche and Diner’s Club. American Express followed with more than 1 million in use by 1962 and 85,000 places the card would be accepted.
Credit cards as we know them today began in 1966 when the Bank of America, based in San Francisco, franchised credit card services to smaller banks. The BankAmericard service would eventually become known as Visa.
Lieberman said he also plans to cover the history of Mastercard, Discover and the future of credit card processing. He said the industry has been shaped by court cases along the way, including one in 2018 concerning credit card fees.
He added that card security has been an issue almost from the start. Debit cards with the use of personal information numbers and chips have eventually emerged to make transactions and personal information more secure.
Lieberman said he was willing to help business owners who are having trouble with credit card machine programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.