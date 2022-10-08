It's pierogi time in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild has become known for its various efforts to support the community. The organization has also become known for the pierogies it sells to support its efforts.
In an effort to raise funds for various endeavors throughout Watsontown, the guild will be holding a potato-cheese pierogi sale at Lingle's Neighborhood Market. The sale will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 21 and 8 a.m. until sold out on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Watsontown Guild President Robbie Ravert said the organization donates to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, Watsontown Police Welfare Fund, Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, Warrior Run Backpack Program, Watsontown Historical Association, Music in the Park, Neighbors Helping Neighbors and Kids Cafe.
The Guild functions as a place where community minded women join together to support town, schools and families.
'Watsontown Guild is the oldest community group in Watsontown," said Ravert. "It was originally founded by a group of women who met at a church and made clothing for needy children. And then it expanded into more of community based program."
Their history includes facilitating the first Red Cross Chapter pre-World War I, funding the first school nurse in the what is now the Warrior Run School District, sponsoring X-ray clinics for tuberculosis, paying for tonsillectomies for children in need, placing disadvantaged children in homes, providing medical supplies for cancer patients and providing necessities for fire victims.
The guild has also played a role in perpetuating the beauty of Watsontown, such as crafting the Watsontown quilt which has been displayed in the borough hall since 1977.
The organization also commissioned an artist to craft ceramic miniature replicas of the Historic Warrior Run Church and the Bly and Persing homes in 1989, and commissioned a life-sized horse-drawn sleigh which is placed at the railroad crossing to accentuate the borough's Christmas decorations in 1992.
More recently, the guild has placed three "Welcome to Watsontown" signs along routes entering the community. It's also decorated the horse and sleigh that's placed each holiday season, funded the installation of two benches along the Tow Path walking trail, and participated in the Watsontown Sesquicentennial by providing memorial flower arrangements at the Watsontown Cemetery.
The guild is currently looking for volunteers and any women in the Watsontown area can apply.
For those who are interested, meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month, from September through May, in the social hall of the First Presbyterian Church in Watsontown.
For more information on the guild contact Ravert at 570-538-2155 or Vice President Janine Randall at 570-777-0560.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.