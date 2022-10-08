It's pierogi time in Watsontown

Watson Guild President Robbie Ravert making some pierogies. 

WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild has become known for its various efforts to support the community. The organization has also become known for the pierogies it sells to support its efforts.

In an effort to raise funds for various endeavors throughout Watsontown, the guild will be holding a potato-cheese pierogi sale at Lingle's Neighborhood Market. The sale will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 21 and 8 a.m. until sold out on Saturday, Oct. 22.

