LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital was recently awarded a $25,000 grant of $25,000 from Southern Tier Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).
The funds are designated to support the Hospital's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusivity training.
"These grant dollars will enable us to continue educating our workforce on important topics impacting our ability to compassionately care for people from all walks of life," said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital. "We
are so grateful to the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania for setting up a fund that supports our efforts to strengthen our services to the community."
The funds will be used to make available a suite of 40-plus online learning modules. Select courses will be assigned to employees while others will be available for elective learning. Courses range from introductory topics like diversity awareness and respectful communication to management topics like inclusive leadership to more in-depth exploration of topics like health equity and cultural competence. In addition to the online resources, an accessible library of books, videos, and other learning tools will be created.
The funds will also further extend learning for management staff, board members, and physician leaders to support the organization's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity.
The FCFP Southern Tier Community Fund supports requests from qualified nonprofit organizations serving the residents of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union County, with missions relating to art and culture, education, health and human
services, youth, environment, and economic development. The grant focus for 2021 was on capacity building programs.
