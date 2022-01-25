LEWISBURG — Edna Cravitz will present a Storytelling Workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Lewisburg Children's Museum.
Participants will have the opportunity to create their own shadow puppet theater and puppets, allowing them to assume the role of storyteller.
This is a two-part workshop for children ages 6-10. Masks are required.
For more information or to register, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
