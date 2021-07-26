LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center has partnered with Bloomsburg Music Therapy to offer Singercise, a therapeutic class for people battling Parkinson’s disease.
Singercise aims to improve speech intelligibility, increase vocal intensity, and improve respiration and swallowing, all while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting. The program, offered free to participants and their caregivers thanks to a community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation, is currently being offered virtually with in-person classes set to resume soon.
The class is led by board-certified music therapist Alysha Suley, a member of the American Music Therapy Association and the International Association for Music and Medicine.
The next session begins Aug. 2. For more information or to register, visit millercenterlewisburg.com.
