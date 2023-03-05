Woman's club learns of Paris trip

Barbara Campbell 

 PROVIDED BY DOTTI ZIMMERMAN

MILTON — Barbara Campbell recently presented “Celebrating the Arts of France” for the GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton.

She spoke of a trip she took to Paris with a group of students many years ago, when she had the opportunity to get a closer look at the life of Claude Monet (1840-1926). She displayed copies of numerous paintings of Monet, along with news articles and copies of original letters he had written, that were on display at a very small museum in Paris, where she visited.

