Woman's club learns of Paris trip

MILTON — Barbara Campbell recently presented “Celebrating the Arts of France” for the GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton.
She spoke of a trip she took to Paris with a group of students many years ago, when she had the opportunity to get a closer look at the life of Claude Monet (1840-1926). She displayed copies of numerous paintings of Monet, along with news articles and copies of original letters he had written, that were on display at a very small museum in Paris, where she visited.
She commented it gave one a much closer feeling when hearing of his personal life and how it affected his work and paintings. Being the founder of impressionist painting, he had many paintings of simply beautiful paintings of everyday life. Campbell displayed pictures showing Monet’s gardens at Giverny, where he had lived from 1883 to his death in 1926. His passion for color and gardening can still be seen as the buildings and grounds have been preserved by a Foundation and restored for public viewing.
Following through on the French art theme, the members and guests were served a choice of croque monsieur or chicken salad croissant sandwiches for lunch.
During the business meeting, upcoming events were discussed, notably the GFWC Pennsylvania North Central District Spring Meeting and Arts Day March 18 at State College, and the 100th anniversary of the Milton Public Library, of which the club founded in 1923.
The next general membership meeting is March 27. For information, contact Dotti 570-850-3822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.