MILTON —Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of the Milton Community Pool during a public meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, in the borough hall on Filbert Street and via Zoom.
The Milton Community Pool opened in 1967 and is located on Izer Drive, in Brown Avenue Park. The Community Pool opened in 1967. Milton Borough Council has formed a committee to evaluate all the factors impacting the future of the pool.
The borough contracted Impact Management to conduct on-site evaluations of the integrity of the water lines beneath the concrete pool floor. This evaluation revealed several broken pipes that were addressed by Department of Public Works staff, and the main drainpipe was sleeved by Roto Rooter. In addition, 11 skimmers were replaced.
Aquatic Facility Design has also been contacted, as this firm developed a feasibility study for community pool complex back in 2009. This firm recommends either additional pressurized testing of the water lines and spot repairs this year or a complete rehabilitation of the pool.
“The pool is in need of extensive updates and repairs to safely reopen to the public,” said Borough Manager, Jessie Novinger. “We recognize the historical significance and nostalgia of the pool structure and want to hear from the community members so we can better understand how residents would like this recreational facility to function in the future.”
A pool survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MiltonCommunityPool.
