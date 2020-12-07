Railcar owners raise $3,800, collect five truckloads of toys

NEW COLUMBIA — Railcar owners from across the Northeastern United States raised $3,804 for Toys for Tots and collected five pickup loads of toys while riding the North shore Railroad Nov. 21-22.
The ride took place from Northumberland to Berwick, and from Allenwood to Winfield. This was the 16th year that the North Shore Railroad has hosted the North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA).
The North Shore Railroad employees have also been collecting toys and the railroad has also made a monetary donations to Toys for Tots.
NARCOA is a national organization that restores railcars and charters railroads around the country for excursions. The railcars, or speeders, were used by the railroads for track inspection and maintenance. Most railroads now use trucks equipped with rail wheels and the railcars were sold off to individuals. For more information on NARCOA, visit their website, narcoa.org.
If you were unable to meet the railcar riders along the tracks, pdrop off a toy or several at any Toys for Tots drop box.
The tentative dates for next year’s ride are Nov. 20-21.
