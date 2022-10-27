WASHINGTON — Incumbent Republican Dan Meuser and Democratic challenger Amanda Waldman both believe they are in tune to the issues that matter most for residents of Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District.
Meuser, 58, is being challenged by Waldman, 47, for the seat representing the recently redrawn district in the Nov. 8 election.
The new district boundaries encompass all of Carbon, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour and Schuylkill counties, as well as parts of Berks, Luzerne and Northumberland counties.
Meuser said the top priorities Congress will address when it returns to session following the election will be the same as when it recessed.
“We need to get our country back on track in areas of national security,” said Meuser. “Our national security in relationship to our borders has gotten way off track under the current administration.”
He claims the borders were “secure under Trump.”
Meuser also believes the U.S. needs to “fortify” its military to deal with individuals like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the Chinese government.
A more competitive business environment is also needed, Meuser said.
“We can’t do that on Biden’s policies which increase taxes on businesses and middle and low income families,” he said. “Every time we tax, China gets stronger.”
Waldman believes Congress needs to focus on inflation and debt reduction.
“Do I have enough money to put in my savings account?” She asked. “Do I buy my kids a new pair of jeans? What can I afford to buy at the grocery store? That’s what everybody is facing right now.”
Waldman believes “most of the people” in the congressional district are “one step away from a life-altering emergency.”
She said increasing the production of gas and oil domestically is what’s needed to stabilize the economy.
She blames Congress for the spike in oil and gas prices. She believes the nation must focus more on domestic “American made” energy, and limit the use of fossil fuels.
“Focusing on American energy will eliminate the need on foreign energy dependence,” said Waldman. “Why isn’t oil production back to where it was pre-pandemic? It’s hurting people nationwide.”
Meuser believes the U.S. needs more energy independence, by increasing pipeline development, permitting, and leasing of oil and gas drilling domestically.
“I’m fine with renewable energy technology, but renewable energy needs to be developed in a manner that is not destructive to our economy,” said Meuser. “I see first hand middle and low class families are facing terrible prices when less than two years ago the price for a gallon of gas was $2.30.
“Biden killed the gas and oil pipelines,” he added.
Waldman said the nation’s supply chain issues can be reduced if products are produced domestically, rather than obtained from other countries.
Meuser also believes products must be made in the United States.
“Every economist I talk to sees a recession coming for next year,” he said. ”A lot of it is related to our energy production and costs… ”We need to make ‘made in America,’ a very important priority.”
As a member of Congress, Waldman said she would focus on issues impacting small farms, veterans health, unions, taxes and education.
She believes some legislation gets swept away by special interest groups and lobbyists.
“We need to return power to the people so that politicians don’t play games with constituents’ lives,” Waldman said.
Meuser believes those in office need to be held accountable for their actions.
“People want accountability, and that goes for the whole Hunter Biden situation,” said Meuser, adding that he believes the “far left” is causing many freedoms to be “eroding away.”
Meuser was in the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, and describes the events of the day as being “really awful.”
“The mob did not come from a Trump rally,” Meuser said “The groups that marched on the Capitol were pre-planned.
“I wished Trump would have canceled his rally,” he added “It continues to be a very bad mark on our history.”
Waldman said she doesn’t lay all of the blame for the incident on Trump. However, she believes “the election was fair.”
“We need to focus on our own country’s security in its elections,” said Waldman. “At what point do we stop wasting taxpayer money when investigations and recounts have shown that it was a fair election?”
Waldman hopes Putin is arrested for war crimes due to the war in Ukraine.
“If we don’t stop Russia in Ukraine they will then try to push into NATO countries,” she said. ”Putin won’t stop with just Ukraine. We also need to be sure all NATO nations are putting in the same effort in pushing back against Putin’s regime.”
She doesn’t want to see U.S. service members put in harms way due to the Ukrainian conflict.
Meuser believes the U.S. involvement in the conflict is adequate, at this time.
“At first we were slow to react, but since then the United States has given over $40 billion to the war effort,” he said. “I believe Putin is a madman and will continue his quest of world domination.”
Both Meuser and Waldman said it’s important for those in Congress to work across party lines.
“I don’t think there’s any other way than to work together to pass legislation,” Meuser said. “We actually do discuss and negotiate.”
“Absolutely work with Republicans to pass beneficial legislation,” Waldman said. “The best pieces of legislation are those where both parties work together to meet on an agreement for the betterment of the people.”
Waldman lives in the family farmhouse which she grew up in, in Lycoming County. A single mother, she often worked multiple jobs to put herself through college and pay the bills.
She is currently a financial representative in the MediCare industry. She previously worked in the lieutenant governor’s office.
Meuser is the son of a police officer, and attended New York Maritime University, and Cornell University on a Navy ROTC scholarship.
He worked as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Revenue under Gov. Tom Corbett, and was sworn in as a member of Congress in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.