HARRISBURG — The Danville Area Community Center (DACC) was awarded a $1 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to Senator John R. Gordner (R-27).
The funds will be utilized to renovate and expand the facility, which would allow the center to accommodate more community members, improve facility safety and appearance, and expand the current programming opportunities. Among the various expansion options are: additional office, classroom, fitness/gymnasium and storage space, restrooms and a teen lounge. Renovation options under consideration could include: Improvements to the pool, locker rooms, existing restrooms, racquetball court, kitchen, and mechanical improvements to the building.
