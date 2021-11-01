MONTOURSVILLE — Rick Lucas has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for November.
Lucas is a highway draftsman designer. In this role, he is responsible for drafting and detailing work associated with the development and preparation of highway plans from preliminary sketches to final plans.
Lucas represents District 3 in a committee dedicated to the implementation of a new
software: Open Roads Design (ORD). He attends and is active in statewide ORD
meetings and clearly relays information back to the district staff during monthly
meetings.
He also volunteers to work in the district's Incident Command Center, which is
activated during severe weather incidents, such as flooding or major snow events.
A 10-year PennDOT employee, Lucas lives in Montoursville. He and his wife have three sons. In his spare time, he enjoys riding motorcycles, spending time in the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
