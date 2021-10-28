LEWISBURG — The Otzinachson, a local Sierra Club, will hold a litter pickup event from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, along a 2-mile section of Route 15, south of Lewisburg. Participants must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Work gloves, trash bags and safety vests are provided. Participants with their own litter pick-up tool/grabber should bring it. Sturdy, water-resistant footwear is advised.
Participants should meet at the self-storage facility at the intersection of Route 15 and Furnace Road. A short safety talk will be provided before the work begins.
In the event of inclement weather, the pickup will take place Sunday, Nov. 14.
Advance registration is required and can be completed at www.sierraclub.org/pennsylvania/otzinachson.
