Car show results announced

WATSONTOWN — One-hundred-ninety-eight vehicles were showcased at the annual Watsontown Fourth of July Car show.
The following volunteers assisted with the event: Dan and Liz Folk, Matt Folk, Mandi Black, Steve and Gretchen Black, George McCullum, Ashley Parish, Terry Hummel, Jim Vogel, Kitty Hummel, Carol Brown, Dan Hering and Robin Hering.
The committee organizing the event is also offering thanks to the following for their assistance with the show: Watsontown Mayor Russ McClintock, the Watsontown Police Department and Police Chief Chris Snyder, the Watsontown Public Works Department and Brendi Brooke.
The Winners in this year’s show are as follows:
• Best in Show: Jim and Teresa Fenstermacher: 1955 Ford F100
• Mayor’s Choice (presented by Watsontown Mayor Russ McClintock): Donna Harmon, 1929 Ford Model A.
• Vehicle You Would Lose Your License In (Presented by the Watsontown Police Department): Dan Reed, 1968 Chevy Camaro.
• People’s Choice: Vehicle You Would Have the Most Fun In: Kenny Koch, 2012 Audi.
• Kids’ Choice: Jeanne Whitling, 2015 Cookie Monster Jeep Wrangler.
• Best in Testosterone: Doug Everitt, 2021 Dodge Charger.
• Ultimate Cross Country Road Trip Vehicle: Rick Boreman, 2013 Chevy Camaro SS.
• Most Patriotic: Bill Shipman, 1964 GMC Truck.
• Truck Most Likely Seen in a Movie: Arlon Springer, 1986 Chevy K-10 4X4.
• Farthest Traveled: Jeanne Whitling, Oil City, 185 Miles.
• Hot Rod: Roger Bohner, 1965 Ford Shelby Cobra.
• Vehicle for a First Date: Gary and Lucy Hoffman: 1956 Chevy Station Wagon
• Under Construction: Lucas Gross, 2013 VW GTI.
• Overall Best in Show Winners: Chris Milon, 2017 Ford F150; Bill Hakes, 1948 Ford F100; Joshua Shimani, 2020 Harley Davidson Road Glider; Mandi Mandicott, 2022 Harley Davidson Road King; Dan Jordan, 1971 Plymouth GTX; Ron Kline, 1971 Chevy, Chevelle; Bob Dunkleberger, 1965 Comet; Aydon, 2013 VW Golf; Alex and Gloria Cooke, 1951 Chevy Truck; Andy Follmer, 1932 Chevy Cabriolet; Ty Hoover, 2013 Ford Focus; Pat Brown, 1934 Ford Street Rod; Randy Schleig, 1930 Model A Ford; Joe Hamm, 1960 Corvette Coup; Wayne Nogle, 1991 Toyota Pick Up Truck; Marty Ault, 2010 Dodge Challenger; Gerry Remsnyder, 1965 Ford Falcon; Larry Hartly, 1968 Ford Torino.
• Wax On / Wax Off Winner: Duane Herritt with a time of 4.02 seconds.
• Junk in the Trunk winner: Al Metzger.
