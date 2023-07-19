Car show results announced

Jim and Teresa Fenstermacher, of Muncy, with their 1955 Ford F-100 that won Best of Show.

 PROVIDED BY LIZ FOLK

WATSONTOWN — One-hundred-ninety-eight vehicles were showcased at the annual Watsontown Fourth of July Car show.

The following volunteers assisted with the event: Dan and Liz Folk, Matt Folk, Mandi Black, Steve and Gretchen Black, George McCullum, Ashley Parish, Terry Hummel, Jim Vogel, Kitty Hummel, Carol Brown, Dan Hering and Robin Hering.

