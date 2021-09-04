A garden journal is a written record that becomes an invaluable reference to review at the end of the year or to look back on over the years.
There are no rules, but if you keep it simple, you’re more likely to stick with it through the year. Start with planning in January and continue until you put the garden to bed in October or November.
The journal can be in any notebook, binder, or on note cards placed in a file. A ring binder is a good choice. A ring binder allows you to insert sheets of graph paper, a calendar, plastic sleeves for seed packets, plant tags and photos, and blank pages for adding notes. Here are a few suggestions to get you started.
Winter is an excellent time to begin planning for next year. After you have come up with a garden design, add it to the journal. Take an inventory of any leftover seeds, checking the dates on the packets. If stored in an air-tight container in a cool, dry place, seeds usually germinate the following season.
As the new seed catalogs arrive, keep a list of plants you’d like to try, along with their growing habits and requirements. Cut out pictures of plants as you see them and slip them into a sleeve in the journal. Order any seeds needed for starting in the spring.
Late winter and early spring are the best time to prune plants and trees. Record this information on a calendar.
If you prefer to start plants from seeds, record the variety, germination time, and unique characteristics. Once you have successfully grown and hardened the plants, include the date that you transplant them.
A critical topic for vegetable gardeners is crop rotation. Planting the same crop in the same location each time depletes the soil and encourages pests and diseases. Plant vegetable families on a three-year rotation schedule. Sketches of the garden layout will serve as a valuable planning aid from year to year.
Every few years, perform a soil fertility test. Obtain soil fertility test kits through a Penn State Extension county office. Slip the test results in a sleeve, and add notes of what you have done to address any recommendations.
Enter daily, weekly, and monthly observations. Document all gardening activities such as soil preparation, watering, mulching, and fertilizing. Note garden successes, needed improvements, and situations to avoid in the future.
Don’t forget to include climate information noting the last frost in the spring, first frost in the fall, rainfall, both excessive and lack of, and temperature.
When adding a new plant, note planting date, where it came from, when it first bloomed, or how much you harvested.
A calendar provides a handy reference for adding notes. I record the first woodcock, robin, oriole, and asparagus sightings in our yard. I’ve found the timing falls within a week or two each year.
Take photographs at different intervals and add them to the journal to track the garden’s progress; the photos may help trigger your memory months and even years later. Photos can document plants that need to be divided or moved. Be sure to photograph pests and diseases to keep track of problems. Also, take shots of problem areas to study and correct during the offseason. Contact the local Master Gardeners to help solve problems, answer questions, and make suggestions.
