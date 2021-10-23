MILTON — County governments being asked to support the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) have, in some cases, considered getting on board.
"Two out of the four (counties) are cautiously interested," said Meghan Beck, SVCEP board president. "One has been having ongoing conversations with us which we are very excited about."
The SVCEP, founded to establish an accredited community college to serve the Susquehanna Valley, held its annual summit of speakers and programs Friday at the Shoe Factory meeting space in Milton.
A partnership with Marywood University was among signs of progress in the last year. Beck said Marywood, an "incubation" partner, will guide the new institution by drafting a plan for what the proposed college will actually offer.
Beck predicted the partnership would be a good fit as recruiting of underserved people was one of Marywood's strengths.
"That's where we are in the valley," Beck said. "There is an opportunity gap. People want to stay in the valley, but are feeling that opportunity isn't here.
"But employers are all saying we have positions we need to fill," she added. "How do you connect those two groups? That's what a community college can do."
Beck added that outreach to potential stakeholders, in the form of a survey, would continue as the group seeks data to present to county commissioners.
Leslie Worrell Christianson, Marywood University associate provost of academic affairs, explained that the university would create an academic path for the local community college. Accreditation was among the goals as well as planning two-year versions of programs currently offered at the Scranton-based university.
They included degrees from the College of Arts and Science (liberal arts, bio-life science, biotech and information security), College of Health and Human Services (nursing, certified nurse assistant) and the College of Professional Studies (education, business management).
Sheila Quirk-Bailey, president of Illinois Central College East Peoria Campus, appeared at the summit which was also streamed. She said the region served by the college had increasing poverty with declining population.
Quirk-Bailey stressed that successful workforce development included engaging the community, engaging the students and creating effective programming.
"Earning high skill credentials has been in the history of our nation the only effective method to free families from intergenerational poverty," Quirk-Bailey said. "If you can't earn a living wage, all of the other trigger points start from there."
She added that it was their responsibility to engage with people who into programs there there are known to be jobs waiting.
It was announced that the Sunbury-based Community Giving Program awarded a $20,000 grant to the SVCEP nursing program. Summit participants also won prizes for guessing the number of "petitions" in pinata-like figures strung from the ceiling.
Other scheduled speakers included Dr. Christopher Gray (Erie County Community College president), George S. Venios (TIME, The Improved Milton Experience president), Russ Lawrence (Innovative Manufacturing Center president) and Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay (Geisinger physician).
