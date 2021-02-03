EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Municipal Primary Election Day will be here before anyone knows it.
So noted Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, in a Tuesday meeting of the county Election Board. Dates for potential candidates to watch for included Tuesday, Feb. 16, the first day a petition for office may be circulated. Katherman said petitions needed to be returned by Tuesday, March 9.
Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 18.
Katherman said improvements were recently made to the department’s web pages on the county website. They included adding the advertisements which will be circulated in print. Offices which will be up for election in the current year will be highlighted.
Users will find links to information for candidates, elected officials, voters and other resources by merely scrolling down.
“It is hoped that everyone will be able to find everything that they need except for the actual petition itself and an ethics form which we did not put on there for people to pull out,” Katherman said. “I’m not saying we might not do that going forward.”
Katherman said the petition form needed to be a specific size. When people made copies, unacceptable sizes were sometimes circulated. This year, he would make sure he’d talk to potential candidates about the petitions before they left the county building.
“It always concerned us that they made the wrong size,” he added. “Then when they get it all filled out, then they’ve got to come back and try to get signatures all over again. It was not pretty.”
Katherman reiterated that a number of county election directors would like changes in the way mail-in ballots are handled. Among them were the time frame during which mail-in ballots could be looked at, but that decision would be the job of the legislature.
Katherman noted the resignation of Kathy Bookvar, state secretary of state. He was not familiar with Veronica Degraffenreid, her designated successor, but said biographical information was available.
Bookvar resigned Monday in view of a reported failure to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment which would allow lawsuits for otherwise outdated child abuse claims.
Degraffenried served the state as a special advisor on election modernization. She has also served as director of election operations for the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
