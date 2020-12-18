LEWISBURG — COVID-19 antibody donation could be in the future for Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO.
Aucker confirmed she would consider donating plasma after a two-and-a-half week bout with novel coronavirus. Antibody infusion therapy has reportedly been helpful when a COVID-19 patient has additional health conditions. Antibodies are developed as the body reacts to the virus.
Aucker said her symptoms of COVID-19 first appeared the day after Thanksgiving.
"I woke up and I had chills, body aches and a low grade fever," Aucker said. "I also had that congestion they talk about and probably the worst headache I've ever had."
Aucker called it "flu on steroids" and added that loss of smell and taste followed about three days later.
"I battled a fever for almost two weeks," she said. "Then after about seven days, I was getting worse rather than getting better. My fever was going up and I had a really bad cough."
Aucker's physician, via a telehealth visit, thought pneumonia may have set in. Treatment with an antibiotic, steroids and an inhaler followed.
"After about 18 days, I got past it," she added. "It was a long haul."
Aucker's spouse also contracted COVID-19, but did not suffer symptoms as severe.
Aucker recalled it took about four days to turn the corner toward recovery after never feeling as ill before.
"I have been locked down, both at work and at home," Aucker mused. "I have not been around anyone that had it. I don't know where I picked it up, no idea."
Aucker shared her story with the Evangelical Community Hospital workforce, in part to encourage those who have battled the virus and to allay the fears of caregivers who think they will get it.
"It is a virus," she added. "You can do everything right and still get it."
Aucker returned to work on the day the first vaccines came out. It is a hope for the future, she said, and people needed to consider getting immunized.
Having tested positive for COVID-19, Aucker said she would wait a recommended 90 days before getting the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.