Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Jan. 2: Traffic warning, 12:58 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; assist police agency, 11:22 a.m., Center Street, Milton; 911 hang-up, 12:16 p.m., North Third Street; complaint, 12:29 p.m., North Third Street; found property, 12:31 p.m., Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 12:39 p.m., Elm Street, Milton; assist other agency, 4:08 p.m., Hawthorne Drive, East Buffalo Township; motorist assist, 5:21 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Gundy Lane; suspicious vehicle, 8:17 p.m., Hufnagle Boulevard; traffic arrest, 9:41 p.m., North Derr Drive at Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 10:52 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Fourth Street.
• Jan. 1: Suspicious circumstance, 12:07 a.m., Valley View Road, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 12:53 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; assist fire/EMS, 12:30 p.m., Jean Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; wanted person, 3:49 p.m., police headquarters; domestic, 5:43 p.m., South Derr Drive; 911 open line, 5:59 p.m., Furnace Road and Stein Lane; traffic warning, 6:59 p.m., Fairground Road at St. Mary Street; welfare check, 7:29 p.m., North Derr Drive; DUI arrest, 10:25 p.m., North Derr Drive and St. Mary Street; be on the lookout, 10:50 p.m., State Police At Selinsgrove.
• Dec. 31: Non-arrest domestic, 12:07 a.m., North Fourth Street; disturbance, 2:09 a.m., Market Street; MHMR, 3:25 a.m., St. George Street; non-injury accident, 11 a.m., Market and North Third streets; assist fire/EMS, 11:24 a.m., South 17th Street, East Buffalo Township; suspicious circumstance, 4:29 p.m., Hardwood Drive.
• Dec. 30: MHMR, 3:08 a.m., St. George Street; parking complaint, 9:09 a.m., North Third Street; 911 hang up, 11:19 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 5:15 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 7:02 p.m., Westbranch Highway and River Road; traffic warning, 7:22 p.m., West Market and North 15th streets; traffic warning, 9:48 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Eight Street.
State Police At Selinsgrove Hit and run
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Police investigated a hit-and-run crash at 9:53 a.m. Dec. 28 along New Berlin Highway, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south at a speed too fast for conditions when it left the roadway, struck a railroad tie, went back onto the roadway and proceeded south.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Milton man has been charged after he ignored warnings not to contact a Middleburg woman.
Troopers said Keith Bingaman, 53, went onto the property of a 63-year-old Middleburg woman after being warned not to contact her.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — State police investigated multiple alleged altercations at 7:40 a.m. Dec. 28 along Minton Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
A 56-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested, as well as a 34-year-old Selinsgrove man and 12-year-old Selinsgrove girl.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Middleburg man allegedly pushed and grabbed a 42-year-old Middleburg woman during a verbal altercation.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 5 a.m. Jan. 2 along Bittersweet Lane, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 29 along East Third Street, west of Pearson Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Noah T. Daniels, 26, of Williamsport, was traveling west in a 2006 Ford F-150 XLT which struck the rear of a 2012 GMC Terrain driven by Larry L. Rooker, 51, of Linden, as the GMC slowed to make a left turn. Both drivers and passengers in the GMC were belted. Dawn M. Rooker, 52, sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Wiliamsport.
Daniels will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
MUNCY — Two persons were transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, following a two-vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 2 along North Main Street, north of Route 405, Muncy, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1996 Buick Riviera driven by Donald F. Wilson, 89, of Muncy, was traveling north when it crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a southbound 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Bruce J. Clark, 55, of Muncy. Both drivers were belted. Wilson and a passenger in the Ram, Robin A. Clark, 53, of Muncy, were transported by ambulance to the local hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Wilson will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 6:07 p.m. Dec. 29 along East Third Street at Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Emily M. Winski, 46, of Cogan Station, was traveling east in a 2017 Subaru Outback when it turned left and was struck by a westbound 2020 Nissan Altima driven by Linda M. Cipriani, 60, of Williamsport, police reported. Both drivers and passengers in the Outback were belted. Winski will be cited with vehicle turning left, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — A minor injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 2:42 p.m. Dec. 31 along Route 87, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Noah R. Phillips, 19, of Dushore, was traveling south in a 2009 Subaru Forester when the vehicle went out of control due to a rear tire failure. The Subaru crossed the double-yellow line and struck a northbound 2013 Ford Focus driven by Marianne White, 61, of Paxinos, police reported. White was transported by ambulance with a suspected minor injury to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Williamsport man was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, after his vehicle struck a guide rail.
Troopers said a 2011 Ford F-350 driven by Greg A. Harvey was traveling north when it struck the guide rail. Harvey was belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police reported.
Vehicle into ditch
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a ditch at 7:10 a.m. Dec. 30 along Route 15, west of Old Montgomery Pike Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
A 2016 Subaru Outback driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it drifted off the roadway and into a ditch. The driver was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
PFA violation/harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A verbal argument turned physical and a 48-year-old Williamsport man was charged with a protection-from-abuse order violation, police reported.
The alleged incident with a 39-year-old Williamsport woman was reported at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 29 along River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
PFA violation
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Hughesville man was taken into custody after an alleged incident with a 39-year-old Muncy woman at 3:09 p.m. Nov. 12 along Gardner Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
PFA violation
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation.
A 48-year-old Muncy woman reported the alleged violation between 12:04 p.m. Dec. 16 and 9:39 a.m. Dec. 20 along Pepper Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville woman was charged after she allegedly made physical contact with two girls during a verbal argument at 7:23 p.m. Dec. 29 along Orchard Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Tamika Koons, 34, was charged after the alleged incident with a 12-year-old Hughesville girl and a 14-year-old Watsontown girl.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Williamsport man allegedly broke the driver’s side window of a GMC 1500 Savanna.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 5:03 p.m. Jan. 1 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Ja Shawn Lamar Wooten was charged.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Montoursville boy was cited after he allegedly took a bottle of water and an egg salad sandwich without paying.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of vehicle parts
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone cut the trailer light wires from several campers belonging to several men.
The alleged incident was reported at 9:57 a.m. Nov. 11 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 48-year-old Hughesville woman.
The alleged identity theft was reported between 4:07 a.m. June 4 and noon Dec. 28 along Route 220, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged fraudulent use of the identity of two persons.
The alleged incident was reported at noon Nov. 3 along Wyndham Court, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 46-year-old Muncy woman to open a bank account and file for unemployment.
The incident occurred at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 along Route 118, Franklin Township, Lycoming County, and remains under investigation.
Theft by deception
DUBOISTOWN — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident of contractor fraud involving $18,325.
The incident was reported at 2:38 p.m. along Winter Street with a 30-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, both of South Williamsport, as the victims.
Theft
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole various pills and medication and $600 in cash fro a 35-year-old Hughesville man.
The incident was reported at 2:49 a.m. Dec. 6 along Odell Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
