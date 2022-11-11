LEWISBURG — Two Veterans who dedicated years to serving their communities were honored by the Susquehanna Council Boy Scouts of America.

Graham and Rhonda Showalter, as well as James G. Apple, were honored by the Boy Scouts for their contribution to scouting and their communities. The 2022 Distinguished Awards Reception was held Thursday at La Primavera Ristorante near Lewisburg.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.