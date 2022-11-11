LEWISBURG — Two Veterans who dedicated years to serving their communities were honored by the Susquehanna Council Boy Scouts of America.
Graham and Rhonda Showalter, as well as James G. Apple, were honored by the Boy Scouts for their contribution to scouting and their communities. The 2022 Distinguished Awards Reception was held Thursday at La Primavera Ristorante near Lewisburg.
More than 85 dignitaries, Boy Scout leaders and special guests took part in congratulating the three on their achievements.
The Showalters were presented with the 2022 Distinguished Citizens Award.
The two have been fixtures in the Lewisburg area for more than 60 years. Graham was a member of the Scout Pack and Troop chartered by the First Baptist Church in Lewisburg. He was a Boy Scout from 1946 to 1956, and a Cub Scout before that.
Graham graduated from Lewisburg Area High School, went to Davidson College and interrupted his studies to serve in the U.S. Army. He was a captain in the Army Medical Services Corps, and served in Germany from 1965 to 1969.
Upon his return to the states, Graham continued to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves while attending Northern Ohio University School of Law. He served as Union County district attorney for 20 years and continues to serve clients at his private practice in Lewisburg.
He was involved in the creation of the Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association and Foundation. He also is a charter member of the Green Dragon Foundation. He was involved in creating the Union County Veterans Fourth of July Parade in 1995.
Rhonda graduated from Elida High School in Lima, Ohio, where she was born. She graduated with a degree in political science and physical education from Capitol University in Ohio. She also completed graduate work at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., majoring in health science education.
She taught health education at Northern Ohio University, where she met Graham. The two were married in 1969 in State College, where Rhonda served as assistant professor in health education at Penn State.
“I’m completely honored and humbled and appreciate the recognition,” Graham said. “I think the scout motto and disciplines are a great foundation for life. The scouts help our young boys become productive citizens.”
Graham talked about his experiences growing up playing baseball and football. He relayed a message to the scouts present Thursday night.
That message was instilled in him by his high school football coach, after he missed a catch during a game.
“When your opportunity comes you need to be ready for it,” he said. “In your life enjoy what you do, but remember to make a difference.”
Rhonda said the award was more about Graham.
“I’m a behind the scenes person, Graham’s personal assistant,” she said.
Apple was bestowed the North Star Award, given to an outstanding community member who has not been a Boy Scout but exemplifies the principals of the Boy Scouts of America.
Apple served as an officer in the U.S. Army following graduation in 1958 from Gettysburg College. In 1959, he resumed full-time duties at Butter-Krust Baking Company in Sunbury, becoming president in 1983 and serving as president of the Pennsylvania Bakers Association.
He was the driving force in the firm’s investment in education through in-school programs such as “A Better You, A Better World.” He also launched major environmental campaigns, such as “Save America’s Streams.”
In 2006, he directed the company’s entry into the Sara Lee family of premium American food brands, as Sara Lee Butter Krust.
Apple has been active in the YMCA and the Boy Scouts. He helped guide the merger of the Susquehanna Valley Area Council in Sunbury with the West Branch Council of the Boy Scouts in Williamsport in 1974, to form the current Susquehanna Council, which serves more than 1,200 youth and 600 volunteer leaders in the five counties. He also served as the Susquehanna Council’s first president.
“I’m more than humbled to be included as a North Star Award recipient,” said Apple. “It’s been almost 50 years since we brought the current council together. It’s been a long journey to bring it to light. It’s a very humbling experience. I could think of a hundred other people so deserving of this award.
“This council has never been in better shape; they’ve done an outstanding job,” he continued. “The world seems like it’s going crazy, but in the scout oath it says ‘on my honor.’ You’re talking about yourself. It’s right before your eyes and if we follow that scout oath we will be a better nation.”
Scout Executive Dennis Dugan said in 2021 the Susquehanna Council gave more than 5,000 hours of community service in the areas where it serves. Thursday’s reception also raised more than $18,000 dollars for the Susquehanna Council of Boy Scouts.
