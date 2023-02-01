LEWISBURG — The Union County commissioners have granted an extension to the agreement of sale for a tract land at Great Stream Commons.

During a Tuesday meeting, commissioners granted an extension to River Run Foods LLC, of Northumberland, for its proposed purchase of 43 acres in the Gregg Township industrial park.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

