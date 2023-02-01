LEWISBURG — The Union County commissioners have granted an extension to the agreement of sale for a tract land at Great Stream Commons.
During a Tuesday meeting, commissioners granted an extension to River Run Foods LLC, of Northumberland, for its proposed purchase of 43 acres in the Gregg Township industrial park.
“The company did not have the development plans ready to close on the property,” commissioner Chair Jeff Reber said. “The extension will allow them to the end of April to have those plans ready for closing on the land.”
The commissioners in July 2021 agreed to sell the land for $1.8 million to River Run Foods, which plans to build a new plant and create an estimated 400 to 450 jobs.
The transfer of ownership to River Run Foods led to the elimination of the debt service tax on the Great Streams Commons property for the county.
In other business, details are in the works to have a household hazardous waste collection event at the Silvermoon and Route 15 Flea Market. The event is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
Union County Emergency Management Agency Director Michelle Dietrich said the county will need to provide a forklift, restrooms, and a dumpster for the event.
MXI will be conducting the hazardous household waste collection.
The cost to the county for the event will be approximately $55,000. The commissioners have $80,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated for the project.
The free, drive-through event encourages residents to turn in unused or old paints, aerosols, cleaners, solvents, batteries, flammables, insecticides, used oil, cooking grease, fluorescent bulbs and other items.
A few details for the event need to be worked out yet, including approval from the Department of Environmental Protection.
The commissioners also approved the appointment of Commissioner Preston Boop as the commissioner representative and Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney as the second county representative to the SEDA-COG Board of Directors for 2023.
Commissioner Stacey Richards was authorized to execute, on behalf of the county, a natural gas agreement for the heating of county-owned facilities.
