BERWICK — A new COVID relief grant for eligible hospitality industry businesses opens for applications March 15.
Businesses can apply at the Community Giving Foundation’s website at www.csgiving.org from March 15 until the funds are exhausted or June 15.
Grants will range from $5,000 to $50,000 and the funds will alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Counties contracted with SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) to manage the $1.8 million grant program on their behalf. SEDA-COG will receive the applications and determine eligibility and grant amounts in partnership with Harry Mathias, a contractor with SEDA-COG who also served as a former math teacher and Central Columbia Schools superintendent. SEDA-COG also will disburse the funds to awarded businesses.
Eligible hospitality industry businesses include hotels, restaurants, bars and taverns.
Those businesses must fall within eligible industry codes which include the accommodations subsector or food services and drinking places subsector.
Eligibility includes, but is not limited to: Having fewer than 300 full-time employees; a net worth that does not exceed $15 million; a 25% reduction in gross receipts in 2020 compared to 2019; and be located within Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
Priority will be given to businesses that: Did not already receive COVID relief funds; were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declared by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020; and had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31 to Dec. 31, compared to the same time period in 2019.
For a full listing of eligibility requirements and prioritization guidelines, visit www.csgiving.org.
The grant program was created from Act 1 of 2021, which was passed Feb. 5. Statewide, it provides $145 million in funding assistance to the hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
For more information, contact SEDA-COG Grants Manager Betsy Lockwood at 570-522-7265 or elockwood@seda-cog.org.
