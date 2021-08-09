LEWISBURG — Kenneth E. “Tucker” Smith recently provided the temperature and precipitation readings recorded during July from his home in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
The following were noted, with the listing including the date, high temperature, low temperature and precipitation in inches:
• July 1: 97, 69, 1.33
• July 2: 82, 58, .17
• July 3: 77, 57, .53
• July 4: 83, 59, .40
• July 5: 92, 58, 0
• July 6: 95, 70, 0
• July 7: 97, 68, 0
• July 8: 80, 67, .54
• July 9: 89, 66, .36
• July 10: 85, 63, .16
• July 11: 85, 64, .01
• July 12: 93, 69, .55
• July 13: 93, 69, 0
• July 14: 92, 67, .89
• July 15: 93, 66, .07
• July 16: 93, 67, 0
• July 17: 93, 68, .56
• July 18: 80, 67, .83
• July 19: 90, 61, 0
• July 20: 90, 61, .46
• July 21: 82, 64, 0
• July 22: 83, 55, .03
• July 23: 85, 55, 0
• July 24: 85, 59, 0
• July 25: 92, 70, 0
• July 26: 94, 67, 0
• July 27: 94, 63, 0
• July 28: 88, 62, .02
• July 29: 83, 61, 0
• July 30: 82, 62, .49
• July 31: 83, 51, 0
