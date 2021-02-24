LEWISBURG — The Brandon Kramm Memorial Field at Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) will be dedicated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27. At noon, the LAHS Green Dragons will play the Shikellamy Braves in the first game on the field.
“The Foundation is extending an invitation to the entire community, especially friends of the Kramm family, families of current LAHS baseball players, former players and their families, LAHS Alumni, Lewisburg Area School District School Board, Administration and Staff, and supporters of the project,” said Ann Glock, executive director of The Green Dragon Foundation. "There were so many who helped make this special project possible; we hope they will come to see this wonderful legacy to Brandon.”
After the ceremony, baseball-themed refreshment will be served.
If the game is postponed due to inclement weather, visit www.greendragonfoundation.org for information regarding the dedication ceremony. Any questions can be directed to the foundation’s office at 570-522-8433.
