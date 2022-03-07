WILLIAMSPORT — Johnson Controls and its York-based Navy Systems business has bolstered welding education at Pennsylvania College of Technology by donating $30,000 worth of materials in the past year and a half.
Recently, the company, a Corporate Tomorrow Maker partner of the college, boosted its support with a $10,000 gift toward curriculum enhancements and additional equipment and materials procurement. It is also providing personal protective equipment/hand tool packages to be awarded to students for exemplary work in Penn College’s welding program.
Johnson Controls Navy Systems has recruited a number of graduates from the college’s welding and metal fabrication program, including Alex M. Zelger, a 2019 welding and fabrication engineering technology graduate who helped coordinate support for the program through material donations.
