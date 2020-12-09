MIDDLEBURG — The family of a critically injured United States Penitentiary Allenwood corrections officer has been unable to visit since he was hospitalized after an attack by an inmate.
According to a Geisinger spokesman, Dale Franquet, 52, of Middleburg, was in critical condition on Tuesday. Due to current restrictions, his wife Ang and daughters Maesyn and Mekenna have not been able to visit since he was admitted the previous day.
However, Dale Franquet’s brother Jeff, 53, of Sicklerville, N.J., has been in touch with the family as they wait.
“They are still waiting on confirmation on his eye,” Jeff said via telephone from near his home. “The tip of the shank did touch his brain. So they are still waiting on results back from that. But the prognosis on his eye is not good at all.”
Jeff said he has received thousands of messages of support he will share with his younger brother once he is able and ready.
“It is just a crying shame,” Jeff said. “It should not have happened.”
Both brothers were three-sport athletes at Lewisburg Area High School and wrestled at Mansfield University. Jeff recalled that his brother was a two-time state high school wrestling runner-up.
Dale, also a long-time head wrestling coach at Midd-West High School, recently partnered with his wife to open an indoor wrestling facility. The upcoming weekend was to be its opening weekend.
“Thank God he’s alive,” Jeff added. “That inmate definitely had intentions of killing somebody.”
Jeff noted the love, support and continued prayers for Dale and his family were deeply appreciated.
A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said Monday the Federal Bureau of Education was investigating the attack in which another officer was also injured.
