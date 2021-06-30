HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be accepting applications for funding via the 2021 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) program, through Oct. 15, 2021, according to Senator John R. Gordner (R-27).
Eligible projects include: Stormwater management, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, conversion of abandoned railway corridors to trails, and construction of turnouts, overlooks and viewing areas.
Eligible entities include: Local governments, regional transportation authorities, transit agencies, natural resource or public land agencies, school districts, nonprofit entities responsible for the administration of local transportation safety programs and any other local or regional governmental entity with responsibility for oversight of transportation or recreational trails.
Approximately $18 million in funds will be made available statewide. TASA funds are distributed by PennDOT, using moneys provided by the federal FAST Act.
Guidance and procedures for PennDOT’s 2021 Transportation Set-Aside are available on the PennDOT website. Questions can be directed to the program office at RA-pdTASA@pa.gov or by calling 717-775-3276.
