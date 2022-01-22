LEWISBURG — Activist Eugene Stilp has confirmed he will continue legal challenges against ordinances or other measures he believes infringe on First Amendment rights to free speech.
Stilp spoke after being fined $100 and assessed court costs Friday by Judge Michael H. Sholley in the Union County Court of Common Pleas. He had appealed after being found guilty in District Court of a summary charge of open burning in violation of a Lewisburg Borough ordinance.
"It was a political statement and this is political speech protected by the First Amendment," Stilp said afterward. "A fine today is a small price to pay for a First Amendment case."
Stilp, who said he would again appeal, was represented by Sarah Straub who asked for a minimal sentence as there was no property damage caused by the burning and the public was never in danger.
Sholley observed that now-retired President Judge Michael Hudock had previously heard Stilp's appeal and rendered an opinion. Hudock, Sholley said, indicated in his opinion that Stilp had been warned about violations of the open burning ordinance.
In March 2020, Stilp was ticketed near the steps of the Union County Courthouse after burning flags which combined Nazi German, Soviet Union, Confederate States of America and Donald Trump campaign banners. Stilp has not only maintained that burning such material was a political protest, but also been steadfast in opposition to the ideas or behavior he says the banners represent.
Several cases surrounding similar Stilp protests were still pending, while others had been settled. He decried notions that his motivation was solely in search of settlements as "irresponsible comment without knowing the facts."
Stilp, licensed to practice law in Virgnia, has filed suit in U.S. District Court against East Buffalo Township (EBT). Though initially found guilty of violating the EBT burning ordinance, Stilp was cleared after the conviction was reconsidered by the Court of Common Pleas.
The federal filing seeks a declaration that the EBT ordinance no longer be enforced and that a judgement include "compensatory damages for the actual suppression of (Stilp's) First Amendment rights." The filing also claimed the EBT burn ordinance is "overly broad by prohibiting open burning in all public places at all times under all circumstances."
Stilp noted there have been no hearings scheduled to date for his federal suit against EBT. However, similar action has been taken against West Chester Borough and Lackawanna County.
