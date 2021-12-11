WHITE DEER — Baggage carts were once as central a part of railroad stations as ticket booths and clocks on the wall.
One with a local history was recently donated to the National Rail Historical Society Central Pennsylvania Chapter (NRHS) located in White Deer. Its anonymous donor, who still has a vintage baggage cart of his own, picked them both up at a public auction.
The cart, with familiar Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR) lettering on one end, was used at one of Williamsport PRR stations. Its use may have extended up to the 1971 termination of passenger service through north central Pennsylvania.
The donor noted that the cart had rubber wheels, making it likely that it was used well through the decline of service to Harrisburg, Buffalo, Elmira other and cities with nationwide connections. Passenger patronage was nearly non-existent in the years before the last coach pulled by a Penn Central diesel stopped in Williamsport.
Ron Johnson, NRHS chapter president. said research into the cart would continue.
"When they replaced them, all the new ones had rubber wheels on them," Johnson said. "It has a plate on the end that we are going to try and look up. I am going to contact the Pennsylvania Railroad Museum and (ask) them."
Where it was built was not immediately identified, but the PRR was known for making many of its own supplies in-house. Altoona, a central shop and test center, was the origination point for much of what was needed to support passenger and freight service.
Williamsport was served by the Pennsylvania Railroad at numerous passenger and freight stations. Among them was a structure at Trinity Place near the Herdic Hotel and successive buildings in the area of Market and Fifth streets (now known as Little League Boulevard).
Baggage carts were a familiar part of train time for passengers as they would be spotted at a baggage or express car location in the minutes before a train's arrival. Common lading included baggage, trunks and the occasional casket.
The Railway Express Agency, the quickest package service before air mail, also used carts and its own express cars attached to passenger trains. "REA" service as it was known in its last years, faded to history with the decline of the pre-Amtrak passenger train.
The Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the NRHS was founded in 1973 and publishes the Susquehannock. The chapter can be reached by mail at Central Pennsylvania Chapter NRHS, 148 Depot Road, Box 145 White Deer, PA 17887-0145 or online at www.nrhs.com.
The national NRHS was founded in 1935 by a group of about 40 founding members. It has grown to include over 13,000 members in all states and other countries. Earliest NRHS clubs included the Lancaster Railway and Locomotive Historical Society and the Interstate Trolley Club of Trenton (NJ).
NRHS goals included preservation of steam and electric railway artifacts, model railway construction, research of historical data and support of rail transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.