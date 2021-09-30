PENN TOWNSHIP — For a limited time, funding assistance is on the way to micro-businesses in Penn Township, Snyder County, that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until October 30, microenterprises — those with five employees or fewer — in the township can apply for a $19,741 Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Relief (CDBG-CV) grant. Funds will be in response to damage caused by quarantine and will prevent further damage by keeping businesses operational during future quarantine and social distancing mandates.
Eligible business expenses include: Payroll, rent or mortgage, utilities, supplies, equipment purchases, insurance, accounting, legal fees and advertising.
Business owners must meet income eligibility requirements. Interested applicants within Penn Township should contact the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) at 570-743-4100.
