TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District’s elementary school construction project remains on pace, with the exterior of the new building being constructed on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex beginning to take shape.
According to an update posted on the district website, daily pouring of concrete continues. The gym and cafeteria foundation continues to be formed, with the location of the exterior stairs becoming more prevalent.
Blocks are being laid as the foundation for the building’s elevator shaft.
Contractors have also started installing a new waterline along Warrior Run Boulevard. Work on a sanitary sewer line has been completed.
In addition to the construction of the new elementary school, the $28.7 million project includes renovations to the facility’s athletic stadium.
The school board in early March approved eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, as the general contractor for the project. The company submitted a $20.58 million bid.
In addition, the following contracts were also approved: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, Williamsport, $3.4 million.
Construction of the new elementary school is expected to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
While the Milton Area School District has announced that its $14.1 million project to renovate the district’s athletic stadium, and to build an 18 ,495-square foot wellness center, will not be completed in time for the fall football season, work on the project continues.
According to an update provided by Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan, footers for the wellness center are now being dug.
In addition, preparation of ramps for the installation of concrete slabs on the stadium’s home bleachers are ongoing.
A perimeter for a track drain is also being dug, along with the installation and backfilling of a retaining wall.
“The plumbers are putting the plumbing in the concession stand,” Keegan said. “The electricians are placing the conduit feeds for the locker room and installing the conduit in the concession stand.”
Ductwork is also being installed in the concession stand.
With Milton’s construction delayed due to a lack of “resources, products, equipment and staff” created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the district plans to play its fall home football games in Danville.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
SitelogIQ has been contracted to handle construction management.
