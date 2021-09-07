PENNSDALE — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
The program will be presented by Barbara Dann, of Alleycat Quiltworks in Bellefonte. She will be presenting a program entitled “Diva Detectives," explaining how some quilt block components come together, how to change the size and information about “180 Design Tools” and how these tools will help with the planning of a quilt. She will also have a trunk show.
Dann will be teaching a class from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, titled “Star Shadows,” The class will be held at the church
From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the church, she will be teaching another class entitled “Galaxy” This pattern will also feature stars. This quilt can be made into several different sizes.
To register for the classes, call Sue Keller 570-916-3131.
For more information on the quilt guild, email svqg2020@gmail.com.
