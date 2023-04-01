NEW BERLIN — A retired Mifflinburg elementary school reading teacher has found a musical interest, after retirement.
Bob Gutheinz grew up in Scranton. For the past 40 years, he has lived in New Berlin, and retired in 2010.
"Once, while I was at Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia, I heard the hammered dulcimer played for the first time," Gutheinz reflected. "I heard it and liked it, so I began to investigate it."
When he heard it played in a band, Gutheinz said something told him, intuitively, to play the instrument.
"I had been playing it for a while, but after I retired I played it more as a pastime," he added.
According to Gutheinz, the hammered dulcimer originated in Iraq and Iran. The instrument eventually made its way to Europe, where it was played during medieval times before coming to America.
The instrument was popular with immigrants who headed west in the 1840s and 50s.
"They were cheap, could be built here and they are portable, unlike a piano," said Gutheinz. "As a rule people didn't have pianos in the rural areas, so this was an instrument of rural people and used for entertainment purposes."
"It's mainly a common man's instrument," he continued. "It never really made it into aristocracy. It was usually played at square dances with instruments like fiddles and banjos."
Gutheinz said the hammered dulcimer was more geared for folk-style music.
"The instrument became very popular in the 1850s, up until World War I," he said. "The reason it never became a main instrument after World War I is because music educators after World War I didn't include it in their school teachings. They focused on more classical music and the instruments associated with classical music."
Until 1905, Gutheinz said the hammered dulcimers could be purchased out of the Sears and Roebuck catalogue.
"It was the favorite instrument of Henry Ford, as he would have it played at numerous social events and holiday parties," Gutheinz said.
The hammered dulcimer is a flat box with 62 wire strings, two strings per note with the same pitch, usually placed on a stand to be played. It's a percussion instrument as the musician strikes the strings with small hammers much like a piano string is struck.
Unlike the piano, Gutheinz said it's a hard instrument to play "in that you have to memorize the songs and the right strings to hit.
"The notes on the hammered dulcimer are also different in that they are not in a chromatic scale which starts at middle C," he explained. "The hammered dulcimer actually works on the mixolydian scale which starts out on the G note above middle C."
According to Gutheinz, there is a limited selection on what can be played on the instrument.
"The big disadvantage is that it has to be tuned regularly as it goes out of tune easily," he said, while explaining how the instrument is played. "It takes up to 20 to 30 minutes to tune a hammer dulcimer."
At first, Gutheinz was intimidated to play the instrument in public.
"I remember my hands would shake too much," he said. "But I kept doing it. The only way to conquer the fear is by doing it."
Currently, Gutheinz plays from 6 to 8 p.m. most Fridays, at La Primavera restaurant, Lewisburg.
"I started playing out on the patio in good weather and it kind of went from there," he said. "I think it's unique and people seem to really enjoy it. I play it for the enjoyment and relaxation of folks. People have told me it really relaxes them."
He's been asked to play at wedding rehearsal and Christmas parties.
"I've played at the (Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society) Heritage Days and I've played it in a band," Gutheinz said. "I was in a band called Woodsong, from Mount Gretna, Pennsylvania. I had to travel there to play and actually we recorded."
He advises anyone interested in learning to play with hammered dulcimer to start with a simple tune.
"The hardest part is learning where the notes are," Gutheinz said. "The keys of GDA are the most popular keys to play in and that you are limited in playing in some keys.
"I get a kick out of the different reactions of people wanting to play it, especially kids. You hope you're planting seeds in getting people interested in it. It's the most fun I'm having right now."
To book Gutheinz for an event, call 570-966-2895 or 570-490-0457.
