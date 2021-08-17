Filbert Street home condemned

MILTON — A Filbert Street home which sustained extensive second-floor damage in a Saturday morning fire has been condemned.
Doug Diehl, Milton’s Code Enforcement officer, confirmed the borough has condemned the home of Nancy Aikey, at 34 Filbert St.
Diehl said what happens with the home next will be dependent on Aikey’s insurance company, which will review the structure and make recommendations.
According to Diehl, a portion of the insurance money will be placed into the borough’s fire escrow account. In 2011, the borough passed an ordinance which requires a portion of the insurance money a property owner receives from a fire to be placed into the account.
As work on a fire-damaged property progresses, the borough releases funds from the account. Should a property owner fail to clean up the property, the borough utilizes the funds to do the necessary work.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal inspected the home Sunday and ruled the fire undetermined in nature.
Aikey and her grandson, who also lived at the home, are staying with family. Derr also noted Aikey’s grandson was treated for smoke inhalation at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, and released.
Firefighters from Milton, White Deer Township, Lewisburg, Turbot Township, Mifflinburg, the Warrior Run area, Point Township and Sunbury responded to the two-alarm blaze, along with the Milton Police Department.
