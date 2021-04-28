EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Restoration work began Tuesday on a tributary to Limestone Run in the township park off Fairground Road.
Shannon Stamm, Union County Conservation District watershed and program specialist, said some invasive plant species were removed on the first day. Use of backhoes and removal of some material by hand also contributed to the cleanup of the channel near the Sakura Garden display. The project was the latest in ongoing restoration of the waterways in the area of the park.
EBT Manager Stacey Kifolo praised the restoration efforts to date at a Monday night work session of township supervisors. Improvement to the waterway has been noticeable thanks to previous work which allows visitors to see the stream bed thanks to cleaner water.
“This has been kind of on the ‘wish list’ ever since then,” Kifolo said. “We thought it would be a great ‘add’ to the renovations and restoration of the park.”
Kifolo noted the work was funded by a Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Growing Greener Grant. It included an “in kind match” whereby EBT personnel would remove some trees which are down in the area of the waterway and keep track of hours and equipment used. It could result in qualifying for additional grant money for the park restoration.
Supervisors authorized submission of a DEP permit application for the Fairground Road Park stream restoration. They also approved a landowner-grantee agreement with the DEP for the restoration.
Kifolo said the next step in the renovation process could be finding other ways to feed water to the township pond. It is currently fed by a dam in the tributary upstream from the park bridge. The DEP has preferences, Kifolo said, which could be better than the dam.
