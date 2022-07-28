UNIVERSITY PARK — A wide variety of crop management, wildlife and conservation education, as well as the signature hay show, will take place in and around the J.D. Harrington Crops, Soils and Conservation Building during Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 9-11.

The 2022 Pennsylvania Hay Show, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Forage and Grassland Council, will be held in the Harrington Building, at the end of East Fifth Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. Hay entries should be dropped off at the special hay sample drop-off point located along the east entrance to Ag Progress Days. The deadline for sample delivery is 10 a.m. Aug. 9.

