WATSONTOWN — The preliminary hearing for a 19-year-old Watsontown man accused of wounding a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in an exchange of gunfire has been continued.
Hunter Douglas Shaheen is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton. The hearing had been scheduled Wednesday, April 26, but was continued, according to online court records.
Shaheen has been charged by state police with felony counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in the first degree and attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault four counts and assault of a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Separately, he's been charged by Watsontown police with felony counts of aggravated assault and prohibited acts, as well as misdemeanor charges of prohibited acts, prohibited offensive weapons, prohibited acts (three counts) terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Police said on April 12 Shaheen assaulted his girlfriend, Karlie Delade, and struck his mother, Sharon Dudek during an incident which occurred along East Fourth Street, Watsontown.
State police reported later encounter Shaheen along Eighth Street Drive in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
According to court documents filed by state police, the trooper who was eventually shot drove his vehicle into a field along Eighth Street Drive while chasing Shaheen, before jumping out to pursue him on foot.
“Shaheen was holding a handgun,” court documents state. “A witness overheard law enforcement give commands to the defendant to drop the firearm. Shaheen proceeded to fire an unknown number of rounds at the victim.
“The victim proceeded to fire several rounds at Shaheen from his department-issued handgun to stop Shaheen’s actions.”
The trooper, who has not yet been named, was treated and released from an area hospital for a reported leg wound.
Shaheen remains locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail.
