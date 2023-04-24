WATSONTOWN — The preliminary hearing for a 19-year-old Watsontown man accused of wounding a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in an exchange of gunfire has been continued.

Hunter Douglas Shaheen is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton. The hearing had been scheduled Wednesday, April 26, but was continued, according to online court records.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.