SELINSGROVE — “Operation Organ Donor,” a week-long campaign by Susquehanna University’s Paul Dannelley Chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America, was awarded first place in PRSSA’s national campaign competition.
The award recognizes the chapter for its “excellent research, creative tactics and impressive results.” The campaign took place April 12-15 on the SU campus and provided in-person students with outdoor games and activities, including a life-sized game of Operation.
Virtual students were able to participate in an organ-donor themed trivia contest as well as attend a virtual discussion with a recipient of an organ donation. Students created a logo, used social media, placed yard signs across campus, and placed stickers on take-out bags and Starbuck’s cups to spread organ donor messages.
Through their efforts, PRSSA students registered 70 new organ donors.
“Operation Organ Donor” also won first place in Pennsylvania as part of the Students Save Lives Gift of Life College Challenge. This is the second year in a row that Susquehanna has placed first in the state.
