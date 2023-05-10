Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Lee Atkinson, 41, of Berwick, $200 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Stevens A. Batista-Pena, 21, of Passaic, New Jersey, two years probation, must register as Tier 1 Megan’s Law offender for 15 years, $100 fine plus costs for indecent assault.
• Ehramis Chism, 31, of Williamsport, six months in county jail, $2,500 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• Angela M. Hall, 45, of Kulpmont, 23 months probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, 11 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of children.
• Joseph Jasper, 48, of Coal Township, $300 fine plus costs for careless driving.
State Police at Selinsgrove Three-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:19 p.m. May 5 along North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Hayden Pope, 26, of Shamokin Dam, struck the rear of a 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by Taylor Farrow, 19, of Winfield, which was pushed into the rear of a 2016 Kia Optima driven by Betty Duncan, 59, of Liverpool, as the vehicles were stopped at a red light.
Pope, who sustained a suspected minor injury, was cited with driving under the influence, troopers reported. No other injuries were noted.
One-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Winfield man was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected serious injuries sustained in a crash which occurred at 6:07 p.m. May 6 along Smalsh Barrick Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Ricky Buss was injured when a 1983 Ford F-150XLT he was driving went off the roadway and hit a tree. Alcohol was noted by troopers as a possible contributing factor in the crash.
One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old Winfield man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4 p.m. May 5 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Jacob Mordan went off the roadway and struck a telephone pole and two mailboxes. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Megan’s Law failure to register
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers reported charging Marc Sheptock, 56, of Shamokin Dam, for failing to update his Megan’s Law registration.
The incident occurred at 5:01 p.m. May 6 at 3594 N. Old Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Criminal mischief
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Brent Blair, 25, of Middleburg, was charged after allegedly tearing paneling off of a bedroom wall at the home of Tracey Moyle, 48, of Middleburg.
The incident occurred at 7 p.m. May 7 at 1126 Kissimmee Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Forgery
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Advanced Auto Parts reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.
The incident was reported to have occurred between 7 a.m. April 20 and 2:43 p.m. April 21 at 1919 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
