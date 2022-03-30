WASHINGTONVILLE — The eighth annual Beautification Day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, in Washingtonville. Participants should meet at the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall Building, 1129 Third St., Washingtonville.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the following projects: Painting a storage shed and mulching at the memorial hall; mulching and painting dugouts in DeLong Park; mulching in the Old Methodist Church Cemetery; mulching along Route 54, at the Strawberry Ridge Road intersection; and cleaning up litter throughout the borough.
Those attending should bring gloves, garden tools, paint rollers, brooms, rakes and shovels.
Food and drink will be served to volunteers at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.