Driving back into the U.S., when the border guard asked how I knew the other five people in the minivan, I told him that we had all grown up together. When he asked where everyone was coming from, a chorus of voices responded: Denver, Las Vegas, Houston, Selinsgrove.
When he asked who owned the vehicle, I told him it was a rental. When he asked the reason for our visit to Canada, I said that we had gone out to dinner. Technically, I had also simply wanted to go, as I had never been before, unless you counted the day prior when we rented a pontoon boat and piloted it across the thin red line on the boat’s GPS that represented the boundary between countries, which I did not.
When he asked if we brought anything back with us, a friend who can be classified as somewhat of a nervous talker, said, “just full stomachs.” The joke didn’t land. I quickly assured the guard that, no, we hadn’t brought anything back with us, in our stomachs or elsewhere. When he asked me the duration of our visit, I guessed about two hours.
The guard was, perhaps understandably, a little skeptical. He said: You’re telling me that you flew to Minneapolis from all over the country, then rented a car just so you could drive five hours to have a meal?
The short answer was no. The long(er) answer was:
Every year, or at least as often as possible, I try to take a trip with some friends, many of whom I’ve known for more than 20 years at this point. We’ve gone to places like the Grand Canyon and Austin, Texas, as well as Denver and Lake Tahoe. The whole group can’t always make it. There is, after all, life to contend with: Jobs, kids, all the usual offenders.
This time around, we traveled as a group of six to Voyageurs National Park, which lies in northern Minnesota, just south of the Canadian border. In the summer, the main body of the park, which includes vast freshwater lakes dotted by tiny islands, can only be accessed by boat. The largest and nearest city is International Falls, Minnesota, and, just across the border, Fort Frances, Ontario.
How we decided on Voyageurs was not altogether intentional. Each one of us selected a park, made our case, then took a vote. We were actually deadlocked between Voyageurs and New River Gorge in West Virginia, but we broke the tie in a way that we often broke ties: By going to a website that allows you to spin a wheel to generate a random outcome.
We rented a house on South Jackfish Bay on Rainy Lake. It had a private dock, an outdoor sauna and, just across the water, an exquisite view of what we believed to be Canada, but what actually proved to be the lean finger of more America jutting out into the horizon. Either way, the sunsets were impeccable. There was an otter that bobbed in the shallows. The cries of loons saturated dusk. We spent our evenings fishing for walleye right off the dock, even if we never did catch any.
In fact, it was precisely our inability as fisher people that led us to Flint House, a trendy (if only for the fact that it was the one place that was open on a Saturday night) restaurant in downtown Fort Frances. Their online menu said they served fresh-caught walleye, so we piled into the van and drove 10 minutes from one country to the next.
When we got there, the three of us who wanted walleye learned that there were unfortunately only two walleye filets remaining. It was the kind of news that could have strained even the strongest of friendships, but we had developed, over a period of years, a reliable and tested method for helping us make even the toughest of decisions, namely: Not making one at all.
An impartial friend, who had no vested interest in either the taste of the fish or its distribution, tore up a few pieces of napkin and subtly wrote “loser” on one of the scraps. We each picked one at random. Mine came up blank, but it was in that blankness that a revelation appeared: The only thing better than me eating a strip of perfectly blackened walleye was knowing that my friend, who had also become similarly fixated on the bottom feeder, was eating a strip of perfectly blackened walleye. How does the saying go? Give a man a fish and he’ll eat for a day. Give a man one of the last two market fish at a restaurant, and the vicarious experience of his enjoyment will sustain you for a lifetime, or at least through the end of your vacation. When the server came by, I made a last second switch to pasta.
I told the border guard an extremely pared down version of this, leaving out any details that might prompt him to ask us to step out of the vehicle. He waved us on through and told us to be careful out on the water.
The next day, we took a guided boat tour of Rainy Lake, which included a pit stop on the aptly named Little American Island, a stretch of trees and trails just over a tenth of a mile long. We spent our last night swimming just off the dock, absorbing the bitter cold of the water before fleeing into the warmth of the nearby sauna. Then back to the water, the sauna, cold, hot, again and again. In the morning, we returned to Minneapolis and flew back to our respective homes and time zones.
Come August, we’ll all reconvene in Leadville, Colorado, where a friend, the very one who consumed the blackened walleye, will be running the Leadville 100: a 100-mile out-and-back race through the Rockies. I’ll be pacing him for 13 of those miles.
Leadville is the highest incorporated city in North America, about 10,000 feet higher than the Susquehanna River Valley. Even with my training, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little anxious about the elevation. What is also true, however, is that I can’t think of a terrain I wouldn’t at least attempt to traverse, whether border, body of water, mountain range or otherwise, just to spend a little bit more time together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.