Driving back into the U.S., when the border guard asked how I knew the other five people in the minivan, I told him that we had all grown up together. When he asked where everyone was coming from, a chorus of voices responded: Denver, Las Vegas, Houston, Selinsgrove.

When he asked who owned the vehicle, I told him it was a rental. When he asked the reason for our visit to Canada, I said that we had gone out to dinner. Technically, I had also simply wanted to go, as I had never been before, unless you counted the day prior when we rented a pontoon boat and piloted it across the thin red line on the boat’s GPS that represented the boundary between countries, which I did not.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

