State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2017 Ford Escape for speeding and arrested the driver for suspicion of DUI.
John Sabo, 47, of Selinsgrove, was arrested, police noted. The stop occurred at 10:31 p.m. March 24 along Needle and Pins alleys, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
DUI
SELINSGROVE — Troopers said a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara was stopped for an equipment violation and the driver arrested for DUI.
The stop occurred at 3:23 a.m. April 17 along Route 522 and North Broad Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. A 62-year-old Selinsgrove woman was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana and in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Charges are pending chemical testing.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Dodge Avenger was stopped for a traffic violation and the driver allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, police reported.
Cayden Hockenberry, 20, of Lewistown, was charged with DUI and several summary traffic violations, police noted, when he refused chemical testing.
2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:02 a.m. April 12 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of Ninth Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 Ford UHaul driven by Melinda A. Revilla, 28, of Shamokin, was pulling from a parking lot onto North Susquehanna Trail when it entered the path of a southboudn 1994 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Evan A. Curtis, 37, of Port Trevorton, which struck the UHaul. All were belted and no injuries were noted.
Revilla will be cited with moving stopped or parked vehicle.
Dissemination intimate image
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a juvenile was in possession of a nude image of another student and had transmitted the image to multiple students in the Selinsgrove Area School District.
The alleged incident was reported at noon March 31 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg man was arrested for allegedly cutting wires to a transportation van because he did not want to report to work.
Conrad Baker, 24, was cited. The alleged incident occurred between 3 p.m. April 4 and 6:30 p.m. April 4 at 29 Grayson View Court, Penn Township, Snyder County. A Dodge was damaged, police noted.
Criminal mischief
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly fired a rifle, causing a bullet to ricochet and hit a window at the residence of a 74-year-old Kreamer man.
The incident was reported at 2:41 p.m. April 17 along Nellis Drive, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. Troopers are investigating.
No injuries were reported.
Criminal mischief
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly punctured the tire of a Dodge with a knife.
Troopers said the incident occurred between April 11 and 3:10 p.m. April 14 along Scrubby Hill Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
A Dodge belonging to a 50-year-old Selinsgrove man had a punctured tire.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Damage was reported to the mailbox of a Selinsgrove woman and Winfield man.
The damage was reported at 7:59 a.m. April 13 along Hill End Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Multiple catalytic converters were taken from vehicles in Snyder County.
Troopers said the incidents occurred at 8:39 p.m. March 16 along Troup Valley Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. Victims included a 55-year-old Freeburg man, 39-year-old Liverpool man, 25-year-old Thompsontown man, 64-year-old Selinsgrove man, 45-year-old Mifflinburg man and a 73-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man.
The stolen catalytic converters were valued at $3,210 and Toyota and Ford vehicles were victimized. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Overdose
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said an overdose was reported at 3:38 p.m. April 6 along Foxoboro Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Found property
PENN TOWNSHIP — Drug paraphernalia was found along a driveway on Pine Brook Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the find was reported at 2:57 p.m. April 16.
State Police At Montoursville Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged hit and run which was reported at 11:42 a.m. April 16 at Alliance Church, 1955 Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An unknown vehicle failed to stay on the parking lot and drove onto
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Trout Run man was charged with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly struck a 68-year-old Lewisburg Township woman in the face with a wooden stick.
The woman allegedly sustained an injury. The man was not named.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 11 p.m. April 18 along Bittner Park Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Following an alleged physical altercation, troopers cited a Williamsport man and woman with harassment.
The alleged incident took place between 1 and 2 a.m. April 18 along Palmer Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The 62-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were not named.
