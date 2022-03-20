MIFFLINBURG — The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish has announced its Holy Week schedule.
The following will be held:
• 8:30 a.m. April 10, Palm Sunday service, Christ's United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont
• 10:30 a.m. April 10, Palm Sunday Service, First Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg
• 6 p.m. April 14, Maundy Thursday meal and service, Christ's United Lutheran Church
• 7 p.m. April 15, Good Friday Service, First Lutheran Church
• 6:30 a.m. April 17, Sunrise Easter service, Christ’s United Lutheran Church
• 7:45 a.m., April 17, Easter Sunday breakfast, Christ’s United Lutheran Church
• 8:30 a.m. April 17, Easter Sunday service, Christ's United Lutheran Church
• 10:30 a.m. April 17, Easter Sunday service, First Lutheran Church
