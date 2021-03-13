SPRING TOWNSHIP — Work will begin Monday, March 15, on a bridge replacement project on Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County. The bridge, which carries Route 522 over Beaver Creek, is located approximately 3-miles southwest of Beaver Springs.
The contractor, LTT Trucking, will begin construction of a temporary roadway and clearing trees. Motorists can expect traffic to be stopped intermittently, controlled with flagging, while work is being performed. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Upon completion of the temporary roadway, traffic will be diverted around the work area at a reduced speed limit, while the bridge is being replaced.
Work on the project will include the removal of the existing two-span structure, which will be replaced with a single-span structure with concrete box beams. Additional work will include rock-lining of slopes, bituminous paving, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and tree replacement.
LTT Trucking, of North Bend, is the primary contractor of the $ 1.5 million project. Work is expected to be completed in late October, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.